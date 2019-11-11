Protesters fight partial closure of Mickler's Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Protesters against the partial closure of Mickler's Beach headed down to the beach Monday to voice their opposition.

Last week, Florida commissioners voted to reopen the beach on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But the county amended the public access plan to close the beach three days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) while crews install geotubes on the beach near 13 private properties. These geotubes are large tubes of sand designed to assist with beach erosion and storm surge.

Protesters say they want beach access to be open to them 7 days a week.

Just this past Friday, the group "Never Endanger Sea Turtles" wrote on Facebook saying:

"Despite St. Johns County, Florida commissioners voting to recommend reopening Mickler's Beach, it's now closed three days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) so that 13 oceanfront homeowners can have exclusive access to it for the installation of their turtle nest-destroying geotubes. They're not even willing to use their two empty lots on the beach for access."

According to a petition that launched online last week, the 13 beachfront homeowners had given their approval to have them installed.

The protesters are planning to do protest at two of the 13 properties, whose homeowners gave this approval.

