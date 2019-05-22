Pursuit of stolen car ends when deputy's cruiser hit

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is being sought after a pursuit of a stolen car Tuesday evening ended with a deputy's cruiser being hit, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were alerted to a stolen car and they located that car near the Julington Creek Bridge.

Deputies said they began pursuing the driver and the chase came to an end on County Road 210 near the Phantom Fireworks when a deputy's cruiser was struck.

"There were no reported injuries to our deputy during the intentional ramming of our patrol vehicle," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the people in the stolen car ran off after the chase ended, but deputies were able to locate three people.

As of 9 p.m., deputies said they were still looking for a fourth person, a woman who was driving the stolen car.

The search for the driver was underway in the area of C.R. 210 and Interstate 95. Police said K-9s and air support were involved in the search, and the Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were also called to the scene.

