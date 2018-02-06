Push to stop Buc-ee's development in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Commission is meeting with many community members Tuesday morning to discuss the planned Buc-ee's mega gas station near World Golf Village.

Many are against the store and are hoping a last ditch effort to stop Buc-ee's from coming to World Golf Village will work.

Many who live off International Golf Parkway, are upset about the potential of a mega gas station coming to their community. They want the opportunity to speak before the county commission Tuesday. They are trying to stop the Buc-ee's from coming to the exit.



“It’s going to be sort of an eyesore out there that upsets us a little bit,” said Aaron Enos who lives in World Golf Village. Enos said he's hoping to get some clarification from the county on its zoning for the area.

Enos said the property might not be highway zoned- meaning zoned for a 24-hour operation. If that's the case Buc-ee's would not be allowed to build there. He hopes this could be a loophole to prevent the store from coming to his neighborhood.



“Highway zoning would be a detriment to the property values in the area. A lot of light pollution, noise pollution and it kind of falls into the definition of a big box store- not for the benefit of the local residents,” said Enos. He wants to air his concerns before the county commissioners.



“Who does this benefit? Does it benefit the local community there or the travelers on the highway” asked Enos.



Travelers like Pam Le Page are excited about the potential of a Buc-ee's coming to the area.



“I think it’s awesome. Will be so nice for people that are traveling like myself in a regular car that would be so great,” said Le Page.



She thinks St. Johns County needs a place like this for the many drivers on I-95.



“Perfect. That’s a perfect location especially for me that travels back-and-forth between. I go between Orlando and Jax all the time. That would be awesome,” said Le Page.



The county commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. News4Jax will be there to see if the public is allowed to give comment and to see if there is in fact a loophole to prevent the Buc-ee's from being built.