Registered sex offender pleads guilty to child porn charge

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A registered sex offender in St. Augustine pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to entice a child to produce pornography online, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents show on May 22, a detective with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office found Kenneth Brian Hanger, 46, did not list his true name for his Facebook account when he registered as a sexual offender. The detective posed as a minor online, and sent Hanger a friend request.

Hanger accepted the request and began having sexual conversations with who he believed was a 13-year-old via Facebook, according to court documents. After asking to meet the child for sex, he was arrested at his home in St. Johns County.

Hanger faces a minimum penalty of 10 years and up to life in prison. In 1994, he was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

