Retired Navy chief convicted of filming young girl to be sentenced

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A retired Navy chief convicted of videotaping a 12-year-old girl in the bathroom of his house is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in St. Johns County court.

According to court records, Matthew Washkewicz pleaded no contest earlier this year to several charges including video voyeurism, possession of child porn and tampering with evidence. He is facing six to 25 years in prison.



Washkewicz was arrested last July in St. Johns County after investigators said he videotaped a 12-year-old girl who was changing her clothes in the bathroom of his house.

According to the arrest report, deputies went to the home with a search warrant after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they had to force their way into the house and found a smashed cellphone and hard drive in the toilet. Days later, Washkewicz was also arrested on child pornography charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators found a flash drive with 91,000 files of images and videos of child porn.

Washkewicz is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.