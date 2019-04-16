R.I.P. Invey: SJCSO K-9 loses battle with cancer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - K-9 Invey, a 7-year veteran with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, passed away on Tuesday.

Invey lost her battle with cancer, SJCSO said.

Invey was a tracking K-9 that searched for bad guys and missing persons. Invey successfully rescued numerous missing individuals.

"Invey will be missed by the K-9 Team and will be remembered for her love of people and her desire to do the job," SJCSO said.

Rest easy, K-9 Invey.

Years of Service: July 23, 2012 - April 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.