Roberts Road rezoning request withdrawn

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - After homeowners on Roberts Road in St. Johns County fought against a commercial rezoning request that would have allowed a gym to be built on their street, the request was withdrawn.

That means the street will remain residential for now.

According to the homeowners, building the gym would have opened up their residential street to shopping centers and hurt property values.

PREVIOUS STORY: Homeowners fight rezoning request that would allow couple to build gym

But the property owners said they only wanted to build something to enhance the community. The couple, who asked not to be identified, bought the piece of property off Roberts Road with plans to build their retirement -- a gym and possibly later a small shopping center. To do so, the property needed to be rezoned from residential to commercial. The couple previously submitted plans to the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners, requesting just that.

On Tuesday, News4Jax learned the property owners had withdrawn their rezoning request.

Roberts Road has long been an exclusively residential road. It connects a newly growing area of St. Johns County -- State Road 13 and Longleaf Pine Parkway.

