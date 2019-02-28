Rooftops continue popping up at The Pavilion at Durbin Park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - If you’ve driven past The Pavilion at Durbin Park in St. Johns County lately, chances are you’ve noticed some major changes as the development adds rooftop after rooftop.

A Walmart and Gate gas station at the shopper are already open for business, and a Home Depot store is set to open its doors next Thursday. That doesn’t include the dozens of businesses yet to come.

While it appears inevitable that all the new construction will bring loads of additional traffic to State Road 9B and Race Track Road, neighbors who spoke with News4Jax didn’t seem fazed by that.

“It’s amazing you don’t have to drive 30 or 45 minutes, it’s absolutely wonderful to have more convenience,” said Kristen Mettles, a St. Johns County resident.

Once construction is complete, there will be millions of square feet of department stores, dining options and entertainment, which includes a 12-screen Cinemark movie theater set to open this fall.

The first phase, a 700,000-square foot endeavor that will be anchored by three major retail tenants, is expected to be wrapped up sometime this summer.

Courtesy of Gatlin Development Company

Plans released by the developer, Jacksonville-based Gatlin Development Company, say the second phase of the project calls for more than 1,000,000 square feet, will feature a Bass Pro Shops location.

Mettles said it’s the movie theater that she’s most interested in, but noted there will be other benefits to seeing the shopping center built out as well. Like gas money, for instance.

“It would just be good to have a job you don’t have to drive so far to get to,” she said.

