School district employee sent to prison for molesting girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A former plumber with the St. Johns County School District pleaded no contest Wednesday to one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a girl under 10 for about three years.

Zachary Bass, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of probation as a sex offender.

When he was arrested last summer, Bass was worked in the maintenance department of the district, doing work as needed at various schools. Bass was suspended from his job after his arrest and ordered not to be on any school campus.

Based on the incident report, Bass appeared to know the child as a family friend or relative, not as a student.

“None of the information we currently have leads anywhere to the school system. This all occurred at private residences at several locations in St. Johns County,” Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said at the time. "No signs of any activity with any other children. This seems to be isolated to one particular child."

