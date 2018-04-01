Search for a woman accused of using stolen credit card

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman caught on surveillance camera allegedly using a stolen credit card.

Police say the woman stole a wallet from a woman's purse while at Publix on 210 and then used the card to buy groceries and gift cards. The credit card was also used at Winn Dixie on C.R. 210 West.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Deputy Barnhart at dbarnhart@sjso.org

