St Johns County

2 accused of stealing clothes from Tommy Hilfiger store

Pair left outlet mall with license plate number taped over, deputies say

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Tommy Hilfiger store.

The Sheriff's Office released a surveillance picture in a social media post. Deputies did not say when the theft was reported.

Deputies said the pair was seen on surveillance leaving in a gray Kia Optima with the license plate number taped over.

 

