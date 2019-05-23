Search warrant by special investigations unit nets guns, drugs

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A big drug bust Thursday in St. Johns County landed the occupant of a home behind bars. The Special Investigations Unit of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home in the northeast district in a community off U.S. Highway 1.

Detectives said they seized 21.8 grams of meth, 325 pills and at least one gun.

The occupant of the home is now facing six felonies, including possession and trafficking meth as well as maintaining a drug dwelling.

