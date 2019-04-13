Several cars burglarized in Rivertown Park smash-and-grabs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A series of smash-and-grab car burglaries at Rivertown Park in Julington Creek are under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Baum plays baseball at the field. He said the area is usually quiet and safe, but then he got a text message about what happened on Thursday.

"Six or seven cars broken into," Baum said. "They smashed the window and reached in to grab wallets, purses."

Investigators say the burglaries happened at the parking lot in front of the field where parents frequently watch their kids play baseball. They returned to find pieces of broken glass from their car windows.

A baseball coach's car was broken into. She said a thief took her key to Durbin Creek Elementary School.

"It's unfortunate (that) someone needs to do this to make a living but we hope that justice is served," said Jade Brown, the president of Creeks Baseball Club.

Since many of those cars were left unlocked, Baum says parents learned that they need to be more careful.

"I will be locking my valuables in my console and make sure windows are up. Make sure the car is locked," Baum said.

