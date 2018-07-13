Sex offender from St. Augustine accused of child porn-related crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man is accused of trying to entice a minor online, the attempted production of child pornography, and soliciting child porn on the internet, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Kenneth Brian Hanger, 46, has been charged in an indictment, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez.

Hanger, a registered sex offender, faces 70 years to life in prison in this case, based on his previous child sex offense, authorities said.

In 1994, Hanger was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

In this most recent alleged offense, Hanger was detained last Friday, pending his trial.

The situation started May 22, when a detective with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office noticed that Hanger had been using a Facebook account that didn’t list his real name. This was based on sex offender registration information that Hanger had provided, according to court documents cited in a news release.

The detective then decided to pose as a child and he sent a friend request to Hanger’s account.

Hanger accepted the request and made contact with the so-called child.

Between May 24 and June 5, Hanger and the “child” chatted online on several occasions, using a texting app. Hanger was advised and acknowledged that the “child” was 13 years old, investigators said.

On June 1, Hanger raised the topic of sex between the two of them, and suggested meeting for some sort of sexual activity, authorities said.

On June 4, Hanger and the “child” again discussed meeting for sex, and Hanger sent a graphic photo of himself. Hanger suggested that they would need to use condoms so that the “child” wouldn’t get pregnant and Hanger wouldn’t “leave any DNA,” according to the Department of Justice statement.

Later that day, Hanger asked the “child” to send him an explicit video showing “her” genitalia.

The next day, Hanger was arrested at his home.

The case was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. It was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sex exploitation and abuse.

