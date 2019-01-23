Sheriff's Office: Deputies search for car thief who crashed in Fruit Cove

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Jacksonville and crashed it in the Fruit Cove area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the suspect, a white man in his 30s with dark hair, initially pulled over for a traffic stop in St. Johns County then sped off and ended up flipping the car in a wreck.

After crashing the vehicle, the man ran off through neighborhoods headed toward Duval County. At one point, he was spotted on someone's roof.

The man was wearing a dark blue shirt, but deputies found the shirt during the search.

K-9 units and a helicopter are helping in the search for the man in the area along Fruit Cove Road South.

Anyone in the area who spots anything suspicious can call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 904-824-8304.

