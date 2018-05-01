SJSO: Shoplifters take purses, clothing from St. Augustine Oulets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies are working to track down four people wanted in three shoplifting incidents at the St. Augustine Outlets, and the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in one incident, the shoplifter may have been a man dressed as a woman, wearing a wig.

That person took 15 purses from the Michael Kors Outlet Store at the St. Augustine Outlets. The suspected shoplifter entered just before the store closed for the evening and was caught on surveillance camera gathering purses.

As the manager began to approach the suspected thief, that person ran out with the unpaid merchandise, investigators said.

In two separate incidents, investigators said three people entered the Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger stores at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, taking several items of merchandise.

Deputies said in the Nautica store, they took shirts and shorts. When they entered the Tommy Hilfiger store, they left with about 30 pairs of shirts and a pair of jeans. The trio took off in what's believed to be a black Kia or Hyundai SUV.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspected shoplifters involved in any of the incidents is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

