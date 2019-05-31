Silver Alert canceled after St. Johns County man, 80, found safe

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert issued Friday was canceled several hours later after a missing 80-year-old St. Johns County man was found safe, deputies said.

Donald Vernon Maillet was disoriented and confused when he was last seen about 5 a.m. Friday at his home on Shore Drive in St. Augustine South, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

When his caretaker arrived about 10 a.m., he and his vehicle were missing, deputies said.

Deputies announced just before 7 p.m. that Maillet had been located in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, and was in the process of being reunited with his family.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.