Missing St. Johns County woman with dementia found safe

Can you help deputies find Marianne Tullos, who was last seen in this vehicle?

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - A St. Johns County woman with dementia who was reported missing Friday morning was found safe in Indian River County, deputies said Friday afternoon.

Deputies said Marianne Ruth Tullos, 77, had last been seen on Balvenie Drive in Fruit Cove, north of Greenbriar Road about 9 a.m. Friday driving a 2017 Silver Volkswagen Golf.

They released a photo of Tullos and the car, asking for the public's help to find her, because she has dementia.

Deputies later said the Vero Beach Police Department had found Tullos in good health in Indian River County, and that she was being reunited with her family.

