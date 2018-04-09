SJC woman loses thousands to anti-virus scam

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County are reminding residents to be vigilant of an anti-virus software scam after a woman received a call and lost thousands of dollars.

Deputies said the caller stated he was with the woman's anti-virus software company, and she was entitled to a $200 refund.

During the supposed refund, the caller told the woman the anti-virus company over-refunded her $3,200 and needed repayment in the form of gift cards from Walmart and Google.

Deputies said the woman complied with the caller's orders and gave away thousands of dollars. They're reminding residents anytime an unsolicited caller asks for payment with gift cards, it's almost always a scam.

