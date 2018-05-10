SJSO: Man stole $2,800 in Polo shirts from outlets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies need help identifying a man they said stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

Investigators said on Wednesday, the man walked into the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store and took $2,800 worth of clothing.

He grabbed four stacks of knit shirts and walked out of the store without paying. He then got into the passenger seat of a newer black four door sedan and left the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at (904) 824-8304.

