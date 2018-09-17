Skipping out on jury duty in St. Johns County? Here's what will happen

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Skipping out on jury duty? If you live in St. Johns County, you'll be seeing a judge to explain why.

By law, you can be fined or even face jail time if you refuse to show up when summoned, but people are rarely ever penalized.

St. Johns County Circuit Judge Howard Maltz told News4Jax that it's been an ongoing issue in the county for years. Out of 300 summons a month, only about 38 percent show up for jury selection. While some people are excused from jury duty after reporting things such as medical issues, child care and vacation scheduling conflicts, about 15 percent are no-shows.

Low turnout can cause problems if the court runs out of jurors on a day trials are scheduled.

That's why Maltz has stepped in, attempting to increase attendance. He sent out orders to about 60 people who never showed for jury duty and met with them. Maltz said that while some said they misplaced their summons or were ill, others had a less compelling argument.

"The most absurd excuse I've heard -- we've had folks that have come down here and say their dog had an appointment with the groomer, they couldn't serve," he said. "I've had a young lady say she worked at a hair salon and the stylist she worked for wouldn't allow anyone else to wash a customer's hair except her."

Maltz said those people are not off the hook and will be reset for jury selection in another trial. The judge reminded people who are randomly selected that jury duty is required by law and is also a great learning experience. He said most of his trials only last a couple of days.

"Our Constitution guarantees the right of folks to have their criminal matters, civil matters resolved by their fellow citizens," Maltz said. "Those constitutional rights can't be guaranteed unless folks honor their jury summons and come down here and fulfill their civic duty."

Maltz said he will continue a quarterly meeting, ordering an explanation face-to-face from potential jurors who ignore their civic duty.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.