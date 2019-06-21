Slow speed chase: Deputy clears roadway of traffic violator

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - It was no ordinary call Friday morning for a St. Johns County deputy who pulled over a Florida native for slowing down traffic.

Deputy L. Fontenot said he was near Nocatee Parkway when he stopped the slowpoke, who was holding up drivers just trying to get past.

The grumpy looking suspect was identified as a "Gopherus Genus." Fontenot quickly detained Gopherus, but it was “released on his own recognizance” in the woods nearby.

Fortunately, he did not have to shell out for a ticket.

A selfie was taken to help tell the tale on social media.

