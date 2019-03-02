Smash-and-grabs could be work of Felony Lane Gang, deputies say

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Two women in St. Johns County might have been targeted by a notorious gang of organized burglars known as the Felony Lane Gang.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the women were targeted Thursday afternoon during a sporting event at Davis Park in Ponte Vedra Beach. Investigators said their belongings were taken in a smash-and-grab robbery, which detectives said reminds them of a gang that has strong ties to South Florida.

The Sheriff's Office said the women left their purses hidden in their locked cars. Despite that, their windows were smashed and credit cards, driver's licenses, prescription medication and a hearing aid were stolen. Less than 30 minutes later, one woman's credit card was used at a Jacksonville Dollar General.

"It's a horrible feeling, and to have your kids there -- they feel very uneasy," said one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. "I will not be leaving anything ever -- in terms of my identification, my purse -- in a car (again), even if I'm just jumping out for a quick second."

Chuck Mulligan, with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, said it's key for everyone to take anything valuable out of their car and to be mindful that someone could be watching.

"They're going to patrol through a parking lot. They're going to look into windows. If they see a purse, they're going to break the window," Mulligan said.

No arrests were announced in connection to the smash-and-grabs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if the robberies were in fact the work of the Felony Lane Gang. Deputies in St. Johns County have issued past warnings about the group, which is said to target women. The FBI has also issued warnings to bring awareness to the gang.

