ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Crews with the Florida Forest Service were working to fully contain a wildfire burning Tuesday evening in St. Johns County.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Forest Service said the fire, which was burning in a wooded area off I-95 between State Road 206 and State Road 207, was about 90 percent contained. Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

According to the Forest Service, no nearby homes are in danger.

