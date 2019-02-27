St. Augustine Amphitheater unveils The Amp as new name

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine Amphitheater officials announced Wednesday it has a new name for the venue ahead of the 2019 concert season kickoff.

Officials with the the award-winning, outdoor music venue on Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine unveiled its new moniker as The Amp. It debuted with a fresh new logo that includes the Amphitheater’s iconic tent tops paired with colors that represent the beachside pallet of the city.

The venue’s tagline, “Big Acts, Small Venue,” encapsulates what the community and concert industry loves about The Amp.

“It’s perfect timing because we’ve spent the last decade really building this amazing thing in our corner of the world,” The Amp director Ryan Murphy said. “What I’m hoping to achieve is that we could be looked at as the example of what needs to be happening, so to rebrand ourselves as The Amp is very much in that vein of understanding that we are what it is to be an amphitheatre.”

New logo for The Amp St. Augustine

The Amp currently hosts an average of 40 concerts, dozens of free community events and a weekly farmers market.

“We want to make sure we’re speaking to the community and for the community,” Murphy said. “Between the concert events, farmers markets, the Sing Out Loud Festival and the Front Porch and Backyard shows, we’ve given a ton of options for people to come out and enjoy the amphitheatre and let them really feel that it’s their amphitheater.”

The Amp’s 2019 concert season kicks off Friday with a sold-out performance by country music icons Alabama.

More information and dates for upcoming events can be found on the venue’s website.

