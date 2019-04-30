St. Augustine Beach leaders discuss parking-related issues

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - St. Augustine Beach leaders discussed several parking-related issues during a special commission meeting Monday evening.

The meeting started about 6 p.m. and parking discussions were listed fifth on the agenda.

One of the big issues that many people in the community care about is whether or not the city will join forces with St. Johns County in a paid parking system.

Earlier this month, county commissioners voted to start working out a contract with Republic Parking for paid parking at 25 locations along the beach and at boat ramps. The proposed rate stands at $5 for a daily pass and $50 for a yearly pass.

The St. Augustine Beach city manager believes a shared pay-to-park program will mean less confusion for visitors.

"I’m against all paid parking, but if the county has got it in the works, they are going down there, so be it," said Rick Smith, who lives on St. Augustine Beach. "Just leave my street alone."

The City Commission reviewed and discussed the proposal before deciding to continue to watch what the county will do.

During Monday's special commission meeting, city leaders also the possibility of leasing a plot of land between Fourth and Fifth streets on A1A and turning it into a temporary parking lot, creating 102 parking spaces.

"I think it’s a good idea, really, to be honest with you, because it’s already getting congested over there right now anyway. I think that having a parking lot there would do great. I think it would be fine," Smith said.

Lee Richards, who lives in St. Augustine Beach, said, "A lot wouldn’t be bad if it were free."

If the city decides to move forward with this option, it could be available for parking as soon as the 2020 beach season starts next spring.

The estimated cost to transform the grassy lot stands at about $100,000.

The chief finance officer will explore funding options for the temporary parking lot and present them to the commission at the June 17 special meeting.

Also on Monday night, the city looked into creating residential zones for parking. That way, only locals with a permit would be able to park on any given residential street. This ordinance will be brought for a second reading at the regular commission meeting on June 10.

Additionally, during the meeting, a resolution was passed that encourages residents and businesses to not use plastic straws, stirrers and similar plastic items to help the environment.

