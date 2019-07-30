St. Augustine Beach Police officer steals our hearts in cute video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An adorable act of kindness was caught on camera at Saint Augustine Beach on Sunday.

Bill DeFeo spotted the act of kindness and posted it on his professional Facebook page, First Light Insite, which is known for its high-quality videos and posts.

A St. Augustine Beach Police officer was riding by, patrolling the beach, when he noticed some beachgoers needed help. But it wasn't the type of assistance you would normally see.

"While taking my walk earlier, I witnessed this. Here's a Saint Augustine Beach police officer riding by, noticed they needed a pitcher and stopped to oblige. Love this town!" the post said.

