3 teens arrested following car burglaries in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Three teenagers were arrested by the St. Augustine Beach Police Department following several car break-ins at Ocean Hammock Park.

Patrick Jean, 18, and two other minors were charged with four counts of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

St. Augustine Beach police say several car burglaries were reported Thursday afternoon from Ocean Hammock Park. Police were called to the Florida Citrus Center just before 7:30 p.m. about a suspicious group of people.

Upon arrival, two men in the group took off running while three teenagers remained on scene. Police searched the area and found a stolen car, wrecked in a ditch nearby. Inside the car, officers found several items that were reported stolen earlier in the day from Ocean Hammock Park.

All three suspects were arrested and taken into the St. Johns County Inmate Facility.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.







