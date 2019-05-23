Police: Boxer-clad man exposes himself at St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Several beachgoers told officers a man exposed himself Tuesday afternoon, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department said.

Richard Anthony Gibson, 53, was arrested by St. Augustine Beach police on a charge of indecent exposure after several people told officers that Gibson was purposely exposing himself.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to the Pope Road lot along A1A Beach Boulevard.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, Gibson told officers he was in the water and the waves "pulled his shorts down" as he pointed to his boxer shorts. But according to multiple witnesses who spoke to police, Gibson circled one woman and then exposed himself in front of her.

A man told police he saw Gibson standing close to the woman and expose himself. That man said he called police with the woman.

Another woman told police she was with her 11-year-old granddaughter when she noticed Gibson looking at her granddaughter. According to the arrest report, she told police that when she went to the edge of the beach, she noticed Gibson exposing himself in the shallow water.

The arrest report shows witnesses told police that Gibson was not wearing a bathing suit, only boxer shorts.

Police said they arrested Gibson based on statements from witnesses and people who complained about what he was doing around them while exposed.

