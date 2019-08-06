St. Augustine Beach leaders snuff out cigarette butt pollution

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - The rules are changing when it comes to throwing away cigarette butts in St. Augustine Beach. City leaders voted Monday night to add cigarette butts and other tobacco products to its litter ordinance.

This means people will now have to throw them away – and not on the ground. This is all part of an effort to keep beach cities cleaner. Both Neptune and Atlantic beaches in Duval County launched similar campaigns.

Beaches Go Green is partnering with the City of St. Augustine Beach to add 50 cigarette butt canisters around the city in the next few months. According to Beaches Go Green, cigarettes and tobacco products are the most frequently littered item in the country. A spokesperson with the group told News4Jax that adding one additional canister can cut down on cigarette butt litter by nearly 10%.

This change comes a month after the city's ban on plastic bags, straws, and Styrofoam.

The City of St. Augustine Beach will hold a Town Hall meeting to discuss the new ban on plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam (Ordinances 19-03 and 19-04), paid parking, and the budget on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel (605 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.) The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

