ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A retired St. Johns County Sheriff's Office K-9 that went missing while visiting the beaches has been found, authorities said.

K-9 Grimm was last seen near the Serenata Beach Club on South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, according to the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

Authorities later said Grimm had been found, and thanked everyone for sharing the information on social media.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.