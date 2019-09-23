Teen hailed as hero after saving kids from rip tide

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A proud mom posted to Facebook, saying her 16-year-old son saved two kids from a strong current on St. Augustine Beach.

John Jones, a student at Neese High School, said he was surfing Friday when he and his friend, Raekwon, saw two little heads in the water.

"Once we started watching them and seeing them drift out more and more, we realized something was wrong," Jones said. "So we paddled over there and it turned out to be two young kids."

Jones said he found a little girl and a boy managing to keep their heads above water.

"She was just, like, 'I'm about to give up.' She was dead tired," Jones said. "Her muscles, I could tell she was like spaghetti."

The red flags posted along the beach shore meant the water is a high hazard, with high surf and strong current.

Officials are warning people to stay out of the water.

Jones was glad he was able to reach the kids.

"I was just wondering how long she has been out here like this," Jones said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.