Trash cans in St. Augustine Beach getting new look

Artist credit for the cans in the photo provided by the City of St. Augustine Beach: MaryRose LaCavera, Brad Jones, Deane Kellogg

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Some of the trash cans in St. Augustine Beach will soon be getting a new look.

The city says many of them are considered an eyesore, as they are dented and filled with holes. Rather than replace the trash cans, the Art Galleries of St. Augustine presented the idea of local artists painting the old ones and turning them into works of art.

The City of St. Augustine Beach Public Works has begun collecting six trash cans at a time and cleaning them so they can be painted as part of the beautification project called "Art Can." Once the first wave of cans is complete, it will be followed by a second wave and so on until the project is complete.

AGOSA will present the city with the first painted can at the special commission meeting April 29. The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Beach City Hall, is open to the public.

Be sure to look for the new cans while driving along A1A at St. Augustine Beach.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.