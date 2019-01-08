Weigh in tonight on paid parking in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Parking changes are coming to St Augustine Beach as the city moves ahead with a pay-by-phone parking system.

Before the system is implemented, commissioners will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. to hear feedback from residents and show how the new system will work.

Several residents said they plan to attend the meeting to voice their concerns about the pay-to-park system. They’ve handed out flyers to others in the community asking them to attend Tuesday’s meeting if they are against it.

“We don’t like it. We don’t like it because I think it’ll change the whole vibe of this city,” Dennis Dean said. He lives near one of the lots that will no longer be free. He is concerned about the impact it will have on residents and businesses.

“We have people who come here because it’s easy going. It’s a quaint city and all that kind of thing and it’s just going to change that,” Dean added.

Under the plan, roughly 300 paid parking spaces in different parts of the city will be added. Paid parking could bring in about $400,000-$500,000 a year to help pay for parking improvements, according to city leaders.

It’s a key that Mayor Undine George believes could unlock future parking problems.

“We’re going to be able to increase parking because we’re going to have additional revenue to invest into building more parking areas and that’s one of the biggest keys,” George said.

The pay-by-phone parking system will use a mobile app that is expected to launch in April. People will only have to pay for parking during certain daytime hours.

Visitors will pay $2.50 per hour. Residents will be charged $1.25 for an hour. Beach residents will get a bigger discount, paying 50 cents. To register for the discount, residents will need to apply at city hall.

More than 80 parking spaces will remain free.

Tuesday's public meeting at 5 p.m. will be held at city hall.

