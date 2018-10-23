Woman accused of setting boyfriend's clothes on fire

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A criminal mischief charge against a St. Johns County woman accused of torching her boyfriend's clothes were lowered from a felony to a misdemeanor, according to court records.

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department arrested Sharon McGrath, 36, Aug. 8 following a domestic fight at a home on 11th Street.

Her boyfriend initially told police she burned up $2,000 worth of clothes, but last week the damages were reduced to under $1,000 and the case was transferred out of felony court.

McGrath remains out of jail on $2,500 bond, online jail records show.

