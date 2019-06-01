St. Augustine family raising money for man suffering kidney failure

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Patrick Leahy, 51, has recently had a slew of health issues, and the bills are piling up. His family will be holding a fundraiser to help cover the medical costs.

Patrick's parents, Mike and Cathy Leahy have been taking care of him after suffering from both kidney failure and heart disease. Patrick's recent stroke has also worsened the medical costs.

The Leahy family will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon to help alleviate the increasing costs of dialysis and other out-of-pocket expenses.

The event will run from 2-5 p.m. at the VFW Post 2391 at 6184 U.S. 1, St. Augustine. There will be prizes, raffles, music and food for all who attend.

