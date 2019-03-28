St. Augustine man accused of sexual battery on girl under 16

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 27-year-old St. Augustine man was arrested early Monday morning and charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child older than 12 and younger than 16 years old.

Investigators said they found Daniel Rodriguez and the victim asleep in the backseat of his car parked at the end of St. Johns Parkway about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said the victim told them and Rodriguez had an on-going sexual relationship for about three months. She said he would entice her to sneak out of the house and the two would go to the area to have sex several times during that time.

Detectives said Rodriguez admitted to having sex with the underage girl and was booked into the St. Johns County jail with bond set at $75,000.

