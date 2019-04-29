1763 changing of the flags to be reenacted at Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The National Park Service will reenact the changing of flags between the Spanish and the British in 1763 on Saturday at the Castillo de San Marcos.

The reenactment will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the National Monument in St. Augustine.

Visitors will see reenactors portray Spanish and British soldiers in the changing of the guard, the exchange of the keys and the changing of the flags. There will also be people dressed in traditional clothes of the period to represent townspeople.

Saturday's event will also include musket and cannon firing demonstrations. The program is included in the regular admission price.

For questions, please call (904) 829-6506 ext. 233.

Built by the Spanish in St. Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections. Learn more at www.nps.gov/CASA.

