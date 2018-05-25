2 arrested after drug deal turns violent, St. Augustine police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man and a woman were arrested earlier this week after a drug deal escalated into a robbery and stabbing, the St. Augustine Police Department said Thursday night.

Thomas Edgar Hall, 54, and Kristen Sue Williams, 31, are each charged with robbery by sudden snatching. Hall also faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

According to police, a man said he drove to try to buy a piece of "rock cocaine" from Williams in the area of South Dixie Highway and Columbus Street. The man told police that Williams got in the front passenger seat of his car and when he pulled out a $20 bill, she grabbed it from him and tried to leave.

When the victim grabbed her hand to try to get his money back, police said, Hall ran up to the driver's side window and told him, "Get out of the ****** car."

That's when police said Hall tried to stab the victim with a long knife.

According to police, an armed security guard at a nearby business witnessed the incident and held the three at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.

Police said the victim had a cut on his right hand and a puncture wound on his right elbow, which were consistent with defensive wounds. Police said he refused medical treatment.

Detectives said they found a white, rock-like substance in the area, which field-tested positive for cocaine.

Both Hall and Williams were booked into the St. Johns County Jail just after midnight Monday, according to jail records.

