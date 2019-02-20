5 rescued from grounded catamaran near St. Augustine inlet

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Five people were rescued Wednesday when their catamaran ran aground just off the St Augustine inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to the marine distress call. Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton said the catamaran was grounded during low tide just 200 yards offshore. Crews were able to assist the five people onboard and walk them to safety.

While it is still unknown how the boat grounded, Clayton mentioned foggy conditions throughout the night. The catamaran will be monitored until it can be towed away.

