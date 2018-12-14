9 arrested in St. Augustine over a 3-day period

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department arrested nine people on drug charges over a three-day period.

Police served warrants at homes on Louise, Street, Nesmith Avenue, and Isabel Street. Police didn't disclose the dates it executed the warrants.

Arrested were Sally Waters, Candace Webb, Billie Boutwell, Chad Bruns, Travis Vazquez, Megan Carey, Dustan Dubose, Kimberly Joiner, and Jonathan Kelly.

The charges include maintaining a drug dwelling/public nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.