Adam Sandler brings Comedy Concert Tour to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Comedy king Adam Sandler is bringing his “100% Fresher” Comedy Concert Tour to St. Augustine.

He will perform on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at The Amp St. Augustine.

Tickets to see Adam Sandler go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at The Amp and Ponte

Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices.

"Saturday Night Live alum and comedic film star Adam Sandler will take his critically acclaimed Netflix special, 100% Fresh on the road, following positive reception from both critics and audiences alike. The show will include classic takes on the material, as well as new performances, songs, tributes, and even a 'surprise special guest', which will be announced at a later date – all-encompassing the name 100% Fresher," a press release said.

Tickets start at $39.50.

