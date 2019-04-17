Bike sharing program coming to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A bike sharing program is expected to launch late this summer in the city of St. Augustine.

Gotcha announced Wednesday that it has made an agreement with the city and Flagler Health+ to be the official e-bike share provider in St. Augustine. The program will roll out an estimated 100 GPS-enabled e-bikes across about 13 hubs throughout the historic city.

Riders will be able to use the Gotcha app to locate bikes at mobility hubs throughout the city and may use a variety of payment options to ride on a daily, monthly or annual basis.

"We are excited to launch this sustainable transportation option that will provide a mobility solution for many residents and visitors alike," said Reuben Franklin Jr., P.E., mobility program manager for the city. "Without a doubt, this option will serve to enhance movement in and around our beautiful historic city."

According to Gotcha, the support of Flagler Health+ means the new service will not need to be funded by taxpayers’ dollars.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with the city of St. Augustine and Gotcha to bring this health and mobility solution to the area,” said Jason Barrett, president and CEO of Flagler Health+. “This program supports our vision to advance the physical, social and economic health of the communities we serve, by promoting active living while also positively impacting mobility for local residents.”

The city’s bike share program is part of an effort to improve mobility in all forms throughout St. Augustine.

For more information about St. Augustine’s Mobility Program, visit www.CityStAugMobility.com.

