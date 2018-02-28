Campus security alert sent to St. Augustine college in error

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine campus of St. Johns River State College was placed on a brief shelter-in-place alert on Wednesday as the result of what turned out to be an erroneous message.

The message read, “There is an environmental emergency St. Augustine Campus. Immediately SHELTER IN PLACE. Repeat, St. Augustine campus SHELTER IN PLACE due to environmental hazard.”

That message was supposed to have been sent to the Orange Park campus, which was scheduled to have a safety drill.

The message was also sent to the St. Augustine campus in error.

School officials said it was canceled three minutes later, but during that time, proper security protocols were followed.

