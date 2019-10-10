Candlelight vigil marks 3 years since hit-and-run death of teen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Family members will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to mark three years since a teenage boy died in a hit-and-run crash.

The vigil remembering Dalton Kuhn will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the foot of the northeast side of the State Road 312 Bridge in St. Augustine.

Kuhn, 16, was riding his skateboard on S.R. 312 the night of Oct. 10, 2016, when he was hit and killed, investigators said.

An arrest has yet to be made, but the Justice Coalition said the family remains hopeful that the person responsible will be charged.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

