3 cars stolen from St. Augustine apartment complex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in St. Augustine, where police said three cars were stolen from an apartment complex.

The thefts happened Tuesday at the Landing apartment complex on Lasa Drive, near San Sabastian View and U.S. 1.

The St. Augustine Police Department said a 2015 white Kia Optima, a 2011 green Kia Soul and an unlocked 2013 black Volkswagon Jetta were stolen, but the Soul was later found.

According to police, keys were left inside the Optima and the Jetta.

Police said a fourth vehicle was broken into.

At last check, no arrests had been made and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the car thefts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-825-1074.

