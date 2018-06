ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Crews with the National Park Service on Thursday started removing some of the cannons from the Castillo de San Marcos fort in St. Augustine.

The cannons will be floated up to Jacksonville via barge to be trucked to Texas A&M University for restoration.

The plan is to have all 25 cannons restored, which will take five years.

National Park Service

