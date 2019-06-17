City holds open house for Coquina Cottage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A home that will be given away by the City of St. Augustine is open for tours Monday.

After strong demand, city leaders are taking proposals for the ownership and relocation of the old cottage located at 91 Coquina Avenue. It's a one-story wooden frame house that dates back to the 1940s.

The house will come "as is" and you'll get a $5,000 stipend to help pay for relocation and preservation costs. However, the acquiring owner will need to pay additional relocation expenses.

An open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will provide a look at the 960-square-feet interior space that's divided into a parlor room, kitchen, office, bathroom, and three bedrooms.

The property around the cottage will be used for a public park and to help deal with flooding issues.

Proposals to take ownership of the home will be accepted until June 28.

