City manager wants to improve safety in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine is asking the community to weigh in on a plan to improve the quality of nightlife downtown.

The strategic action plan was introduced by City Manager John Regan to improve safety and cleanliness in the city during the late night hours.

“We want to make sure that we maintain our unique identity so that when people come here they have a positive, safe experience,” explained Regan.

The proposal includes more crews to clean the streets, additional street lighting and sidewalks, specified pick-up areas for ride-share services and increasing the police presence to make people feel safe and quickly respond to complaints. The last component calls for updating the city’s alcohol ordinance to issue extended hours permits.

“We’re seeing ever since we went to the 2 am later hours, we’ve had more and more late night bar activities, and we don’t want the city to get too much of a reputation and a brand of a late night nightclub scene like Miami Beach, Key West or New Orleans,” said Regan.

The city is holding a town-hall style meeting on Wednesday to get input from the community. Regan said so far, he’s received positive feedback from residents in the community. He told News4Jax businesses are working with the city to make sure the plan is fair and balanced.

News4Jax reached out to several businesses downtown. Meehan’s Irish Pub said they see the proposal as a win-win for everybody.

The meeting is from 3-5 p.m. at City Hall in St. Augustine.

