Convenience store burglar arrested in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was caught smashing a window and stealing cigarettes from a convenience store in St. Augustine.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office say Alvin Corey, 25, was caught on surveillance walking up to the R&R Discount Beverage on Murillo Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Monday. They say he took off his shirt and attempted to cover his face before picking up a chair and smashing the front door window.

According to his arrest report, Corey stole five packs of cigarettes.

He's charged with burglary and petit theft. He was booked into the St. Johns County Jail with bond set at $3,500.

This is the second burglar arrested in St. Johns County on Monday. Sheriff's office spokesperson, Chuck Mulligan says deputies also caught another man breaking into the Goodwill Store on U.S. 1 around the same time.

